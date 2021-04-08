Yash was a star in the Sandalwood industry, but it was 2018’s KGF Chapter 1 that made him into a PAN India phenomenon. The actor has everything it needs to be a crowd-pulling star- be it his swag, looks or overall screen presence. But there’s one quality that makes him a fan favourite, his humbleness or what we call a down to earth attitude. He respects his elders and his words for Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan is proof.

Just like any other Indian actor, the KGF actor too admires the work and contribution of three legends- Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. But it’s his description for the aforementioned stars that stand out.

During the pre-release phase of KGF Chapter 1, Yash indulged in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. There he played a rapid-fire round and was asked to describe actors in one word. He was asked to describe Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and other actors in short. Describing Haasan, he said, “He is a Bhagwadgita of acting”. Talking about Rajini, he said, “Rajini is god, Thalaiva.” “He’s an inspiration, genius,” he said while describing Shah Rukh Khan.

During the same interview, Yash was asked to name one Bollywood actor with whom he wants to work. He immediately mentioned the name of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for KGF Chapter 2’s release on 16th July 2021.

Amid the buzz of KGF Chapter 2, one fan of Yash recently dedicated a self-made poster to him on social media. The fan-made poster had the actor in a stylish jacket with a scarf covering half of his face. It also features the title ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and the release date of the film i.e. 16th July 2021.

