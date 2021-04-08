Allu Arjun is celebrating his 38th birthday today and obviously, it’s a big day for all his fans. Unlike Bollywood stars, the remuneration of down South actors or actors from any regional industry is known to very few people. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be trying to put some light on how much the Pushpa actor used to charge for his previous films, and how much he’ll be taking away home for his next.

For the unversed, Allu has a filmy family background. He is the son of renowned producer, Allu Aravind. He is the cousin of Ram Charan and Varun Tej. So, it’s quite obvious that the actor got an easy push while entering the Telugu film industry. He debuted as a child artist in 1985’s Vijetha. His full-fledged debut as a lead was 2003’s Gangotri. Since then, Allu worked really hard to achieve the tag of Stylish star.

From Gangotri to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun has been part of 16 films (as a lead). With all the success and loyal fan base, the career of the Aarya actor is the subject of the thesis. But do you know, how much the actor earns and when did his career take a leap? Well, it happened after the stupendous success of 2014’s Race Gurram, when the actor entered the list of highest-paid actors in the Telugu industry.

Post Race Gurram, Allu Arjun started charging as much as 10-12 crores for each film. Then it was last year’s box office success, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which once again took Allu’s worth to next level as he hiked his fees by a huge difference. Reportedly, the actor is charging a whopping 30-32 crores for his upcoming film, Pushpa.

Now, that’s really a huge jump!

