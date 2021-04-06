Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and bankable stars in the South film industry. The 37-year-old is known for his dancing and entertaining abilities and has given us some box office hits including films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Yevadu and Parugu to name a few. But do y’all know, back in 2014 Arjun’s drink and drive case was one of the hottest topics of the year?

Allu enjoys a massive fan following in the country with over 10 million followers on Instagram.

The bigger the star, the bigger the controversy gets. Back in 2014, Allu Arjun made headlines for a drink and drive case and it was the talk of the Tinseltown. And just not that, the Pushpa actor received a lot of backlash and criticism from his fans over this controversy.

The video of the same was going viral on the internet where Allu was seen arguing with the policemen.

It was reported that Allu Arjun skipped his breathalyzer test and arguing about the same with the cops.

According to Gomolo.com, the Pushpa actor didn’t refuse to blow in the breathalyzer and did it later when the media wasn’t around. The actor felt uncomfortable with all the cameras focusing on him and hence, refused to do so at the moment.

Later, after taking the test, the policemen let him go and he clarified the whole incident on his Facebook account later and was upset with the way it was reported in the media surrounding all the negativity.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile recently a huge number of Allu Arjun fans collected on the sets of Pushpa as they wanted to see the superstar. A video is going viral on social media which shows a huge crowd of fans collecting on the sets of Pushpa. Soon the actor comes and waves at them while acknowledging the love.

