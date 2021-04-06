Yash isn’t a Sandalwood star anymore. Post the grand success of KGF Chapter 1, especially in Hindi speaking belt, the actor has gained a PAN India stardom. No wonder, his KGF Chapter 2 is currently the most awaited film in India. With so many good things happening for the bearded superstar, everyone from Bollywood would be wishing to collaborate with him. But do you know, who’s on his wish list? It’s none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! The KGF star is desperate to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Impressed by Nawaz’s versatility, the actor himself had revealed it during an interview.

Advertisement

It was back in 2018, during the pre-release phase of KGF Chapter 1 when Yash was indulged in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. During a rapid-fire session, he was asked to name a Bollywood actor with whom he wants to work. He immediately mentioned the name of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

We wish the dream collaboration i.e. Yash vs Nawazuddin Siddiqui happens really soon!

Meanwhile, amid the buzz of KGF Chapter 2, one fan of Yash dedicated a self-made poster to him on social media. It’s no secret that post KGF Chapter 1’s success, there’s a huge boost in the actor’s fan following on social media, especially Twitter. On each day, we come across several trends related to the actor and KGF making it to the top 10 for no reason. It shows, the actor enjoys a loyal fanbase which is hard to see these days. One such fan shared a poster made by himself.

The fan-made poster had the actor in a stylish jacket with a scarf covering half of his face. It also features the title ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and the release date of the film i.e. 16th July 2021.

Must Read: Did You Know? Hrithik Roshan Was Paid Rs 100 As His First-Ever Salary & It Was For A Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube