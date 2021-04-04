KGF Chapter 2 is amongst the crazily anticipated releases in India. Even though the second wave of COVID-19 has hit hard the country, the buzz is refusing to slow down for the film and fans are adamant about watching it on big screens. Amidst such a craze for the film, one fan of Yash dedicated a self-made poster to him on social media.

It’s no secret that post KGF Chapter 1’s success, there’s a huge boost in Yash’s fan following on social media, especially Twitter. On each day, we come across several trends related to the actor KGF making it to the top 10 for no reason. It shows, the actor enjoys a loyal fanbase which is hard to see these days. One such fan has shared a poster made by himself.

The fan-made poster has Yash in a stylish jacket with a scarf covering half of his face. It also features the title ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and the release date of the film i.e. 16th July 2021.

Have a look:

It will be interesting to see if KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel or Yash reacts to this fan-made poster.

Meanwhile, the one question that had all talking ever since the teaser has released, is whether Prakash Raj has replaced Anant Nag as journalist Anand Ingalagi in the film? To all such speculations, director Prashanth Neel had responded in the best way possible recently.

For the unversed, Prakash Raj wasn’t part of the first instalment but will be seen in an important role in the sequel. Ever since he shared his shooting pics, speculations around his character took full force. Most of the fans thought he has replaced Anant Nag’s character. But recently, Prashanth Neel introduced us to Raj’s character of Vijayendra Inalgi to burst all rumours’ bubbles.

Wishing Prakash Raj on his birthday, Prashanth Neel wrote: “A Jewel to the Film Fraternity!! Wishing @prakashraaj sir a very HappyBirthday. #Vijayendraingalgi in #KGFChapter2.”

