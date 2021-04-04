The second wave of the widespread Coronavirus hit India in February and the number of positive cases does not tend to decrease. While that, the pandemic has not even spared the Tinsel town, and in the past few days, many of the actors, filmmakers and crew members have tested positive. The latest star to have contracted the virus is Akshay Kumar.

Yes, you read that just right. Akshay Kumar has contracted COVID-19 and tested positive this morning. The actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the news, and his fans and well-wishers were left worried. The actor was the first member to get back on the sets last year, after the whole industry was stuck in the lockdown for over 6 months.

Akshay Kumar got back on the sets last year for an ad campaign with R Balki, and has not taken any break ever since. He has wrapped up over 3 films and multiple brand commitments. The actor recently got on the sets of his ambitious project Ram Setu. But, turns out the virus has finally found him. This morning he announced that he has tested positive of COVID-19.

In his tweet, he revealed that he is under home quarantine, and following the protocols. He promised his fans that he will be back in action soon.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!”

On the work front Akshay Kumar has the longest line up possible. The actor will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Prithviraj. We pray for his speedy recovery & hope that he hits back with double the energy.

