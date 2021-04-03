Aankhen 2 is in the pipeline for a long now. The buzz was almost dead but it was the news of Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sunil Grover coming together for the project, that lit up the hype. But now, seems like the film will take more time to kick off.

As per Mid Day, director Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame confirmed the aforementioned names for the film in February. Reportedly, the schedule of the film was planned in the United Kingdom and the European continent. But as the plan is facing stretches, Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra have opted out.

As reported by Mid Day, a source close to the development states, “In the past two months, there was little progress on the impending schedule. Since Aankhen 2 was taking longer than expected to go on floors, Bachchan Saab and Sidharth could no longer put their other projects on hold and graciously bowed out of the movie. Sidharth will be tied up for the next few months with Mission Majnu and Thank God while Bachchan Saab started shooting for Goodbye.”

Now, it’s learnt that Anil Kapoor and Rana Daggubati have been approached to play Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra’s part, respectively, in Aankhen 2.

Don’t know about the casting changes, but one thing is for sure, fans will have to wait a bit longer for Aankhen 2.

Speaking of the predecessor, Aankhen (2002), it had Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Amitabh played a man who trains three blind men to carry out a robbery in a bank. The film was a huge box office hit.

