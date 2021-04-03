Roohi stayed stable between Monday to Thursday during the week gone by which allowed 96 lakhs more to be added to its total. The good part was that it stayed over the 20 lakhs more on each of these days as the collections read as 27 lakhs (Monday), 25 lakhs (Tuesday), 23 lakhs (Wednesday) and Thursday (21 lakhs). The numbers were better than what Saina collected in its first week, which pretty much tells the tale.

Roohi has collected 23.77 crores so far and it has the potential to eventually reach 25 crores. This is basically the only film which has managed to find at least a bit of audiences in different parts of the country, despite its third week running. As a result, even after the arrival of new films (Koi Jaane Na, Flight) and Godzilla vs Kong eating up the maximum share at the box office, the Rajkummar Rai, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer has been retained at a couple of shows at least at major multiplexes.

The films theatrical rights were sold at a nominal price and hence as a result collections in these range are allowing this Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios film to sail through. Had Roohi been released in regular times, it would have done a business of around 50-60 crores, which would have been a very good result despite all the critical coming its way from certain quarters.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Did you watch Roohi? Tell us your review of the in the comments section below. We are all ears.

