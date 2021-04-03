Saina has turned out to be a complete no-show at the box office with hardly any collections to talk about. After its first week, the film barely managed to come close to the 1.25 crores* mark and the manner in which it has collected so far, it would fold up under 1.5 crores.

The Amol Gupte directed film Saina is the kind that would have done its best business in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, and this is where the situation is at its worst when it comes to theater occupancy. In rest of the country in any case the collections would have been tough to gain and now with no start whatsoever and the word of mouth too not being there, the film has stayed totally flat.

The Parineeti Chopra starrer did have decent merits to do at least coverage business in the regular times and in the pre-pandemic era it could have gone past the 20 crores mark at least. However, with the release been largely unannounced and the situation not been conducive either for films to find audiences in theatres, this Saina Nehwal biopic may find better traction on the OTT medium.

Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

