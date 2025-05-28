Denzel Washington didn’t become one of the most respected actors in the world by chance. He earned it through his relentless hard work and endless dedication. Even though his talent makes it look easy, his journey was built on real effort and smart choices. Whether it’s on a stage in New York or a Hollywood set, he knows exactly how to deliver a performance that sticks in people’s minds.

Back in 2010, he won top honors for his work in the play Fences. Years later, he brought the same role to the big screen and earned an Oscar nomination for it.

Denzel Washington’s Studying Drunk Behavior Without Method Acting

In 2012, Denzel Washington starred in Flight, where he played airline pilot Whip Whittaker. The character pulls off a near-impossible landing and saves lives, but once the spotlight turns on him, things start to fall apart. Whip’s drinking becomes the real story.

But for Washington, playing a man battling addiction was a challenge, especially since he had promised himself he wouldn’t touch alcohol during filming. So, to study drunk behavior, he watched countless clips online on YouTube – yes, our favorite go-to online place to binge-watch any type of videos during our leisure time. The actor, though, sought help from the platform to see inebriated people stumble, mumble, and even fail to do simple tasks.

“You’ll see all kinds,” he told The Hollywood Reporter while promoting the film. “One poor guy – I don’t know if he was on alcohol or a stronger drug – all he’s trying to do is put his slipper on for about five minutes. It taught me as much as I could have learned from anybody because when you watch someone in the middle of it, you are watching his behavior.”

Watching real moments helped him understand how alcohol twists behavior without ever having to fake it by drinking.

Denzel Washington Portraying Addiction In A Human, Honest Way

Washington kept his process straightforward instead of diving into deep conversations with addicts or going method. He was not trying to play an “alcoholic” as a label.

“I wasn’t playing an alcoholic. I’m playing a guy who drank,” he said. “People call him an alcoholic; he’s in denial.” He instead received information from ordinary people that knew and spoke to, revealing, “You don’t realize how many people have had problems.”

Thankfully, that approach worked for Washington. He picked up another Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe nod, and multiple wins from other groups. The film itself got plenty of year-end recognition, but it was Washington’s performance that left the biggest mark.

