Leonardo DiCaprio is back with Martin Scorsese, but this time they’re not in front of the camera. The longtime collaborators are producing a new film called Carthage Must Be Destroyed, an action thriller that is written and directed by Ted Griffin.

Griffin, who is best known for his work on Ocean’s 11, will be making his feature directorial debut with this project. As per the reports of Deadline, the filming will kick off in October this year in Rhode Island.

Carthage Must Be Destroyed: What The New Film Is About

The plot follows a lone drifter arriving in a decaying Rust Belt town. The place is under the thumb of a brutal crime syndicate, and the newcomer isn’t there to play nice. The drifter, drawing inspiration from classics like Yojimbo and A Fistful of Dollars, quietly starts turning the town’s criminal underworld against itself, and aims to tip the balance and give the townspeople a shot at freedom.

Even though it’s Griffin’s first feature film as a director, he’s no stranger to storytelling. He’s created and directed episodes of Terriers and worked on Mad Dogs and Patriot. His screenwriting credits stretch from the dark humor of Ravenous to Matchstick Men and big-budget comedies like Tower Heist. He’s crossed paths with DiCaprio and Scorsese before, too, when he co-produced The Wolf of Wall Street and even had a small role in it.

DiCaprio & Scorsese’s Long History Of Collaboration

DiCaprio and Scorsese’s working relationship started back in 2002 with Gangs of New York, after De Niro recommended the young actor. That kicked off a long streak of back-to-back projects, including The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and then another success with The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013. More recently, they reunited for Killers of the Flower Moon and their next collaboration is already lined up with The Wager.

Carthage Must Be Destroyed is being brought to life by a team that includes producers from Verdi Productions and LBI Entertainment. DiCaprio and Scorsese are executive producers alongside Lisa Frechette and Sera Verdi. The film comes under the banners of Sikelia Productions, Appian Way, Verdi Productions, and Ketchup Entertainment.

The casting is still under wraps.

