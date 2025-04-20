While Martin Scorsese films often tackle gritty, thought-provoking themes, he’s also proven to be a force at the box office. From mobsters to saints, and from the streets of New York to the heights of Hollywood, Scorsese’s career has spanned decades of commercial hits that showcase his genius in both storytelling and visual artistry.

Sure, he’s been known for pushing boundaries and making films that aren’t always designed for mass appeal, but there’s no denying his impact on both critics and audiences alike. Some of his films are as revered for their craft as they are for their box office success. So, grab your popcorn and buckle up as we dive into the top 5 Scorsese flicks that made the most money at the worldwide box office, because even legends need a little box-office love!

1. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Scorsese’s highest-grossing movie to date, The Wolf of Wall Street doesn’t just win big at the box office, it howls all the way to the bank. A raucous, wild ride into the excesses of Wall Street, it’s based on the real-life exploits of stockbroker Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), whose life was equal parts money, power, and decadence.

Despite the controversial themes of greed, corruption, and debauchery, the film became a critical and commercial juggernaut. It earned a staggering $407 million globally, far outpacing its closest rival, Shutter Island, by nearly $100 million. With five Oscar nominations and a magnetic performance from DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street isn’t just a financial success, it’s a cultural phenomenon that cemented itself as one of Scorsese’s most iconic films. (Box Office Mojo).

2. Shutter Island (2010)

In Shutter Island, Scorsese dives into the mind of a U.S. Marshal, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of a patient from a remote mental institution. Adapted from Dennis Lehane’s novel, this mind-bending thriller is packed with jaw-dropping twists and turns that will leave you questioning everything.

While the film earned mixed reviews, some calling it a masterpiece, others dismissing it as overrated, its commercial success was undeniable. With its gripping narrative, haunting atmosphere, and DiCaprio’s stellar performance, Shutter Island became a box office triumph, earning just under $295 million worldwide. It held the crown as Scorsese’s highest-grossing film until The Wolf of Wall Street took over three years later. Shutter Island remains one of Scorsese’s most talked-about films, proving that sometimes a psychological puzzle can be just as profitable as a violent crime drama. (Box Office Mojo).

3. The Departed (2006)

Say hello to Scorsese’s Oscar-winning mob masterpiece! The Departed isn’t just a slick undercover thriller, it’s the film that finally snagged Scorsese his long-overdue Best Director Academy Award. A chaotic cocktail of double lives, dirty cops, and Boston accents, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg firing on all cylinders.

Based on Infernal Affairs and loosely inspired by the real-life Winter Hill Gang, The Departed is modern gangster cinema done right: bloody, bold, and beautifully twisted. Critics loved it (91% on Rotten Tomatoes), and audiences showed up in droves. With a worldwide box office haul of $291M, it marked Scorsese’s third consecutive box office win in the 2000s and solidified his commercial hot streak. Stylish, tense, and full of unforgettable one-liners, The Departed proved that when Scorsese mixes crime with chaos, audiences can’t look away, and the box office definitely listens. (Box Office Mojo).

4. The Aviator (2004)

Before The Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island, and The Departed, there was The Aviator, the first DiCaprio-Scorsese team-up to truly soar at the box office. Chronicling the turbulent rise and unraveling of aviation mogul and film tycoon Howard Hughes, this glossy, obsessive biopic is as much about ambition as it is about inner demons.

Leo fully transforms into the eccentric billionaire, giving a performance so electric it earned him his first Best Actor Oscar nomination. The film also snagged 11 Academy Award nominations (winning five), with Cate Blanchett taking home a statue for her portrayal of Katharine Hepburn.

As for the box office? Hughes would’ve been proud. The Aviator became Scorsese’s first film to fly past the $200 million mark, raking in a worldwide total of $213M. It was the director’s most profitable film until The Departed arrived two years later, and it still sits pretty as his fourth-biggest hit. Stylish, sweeping, and slightly unhinged, just like Hughes himself. (Box Office Mojo).

5. Gangs of New York (2002)

Martin Scorsese kicked off the 21st century with a blood-soaked, accent-bending bang. Gangs of New York may be infamous for some questionable dialect choices, but there’s no denying its cinematic punch. This sprawling historical epic plunges viewers into the gritty underworld of 1860s New York, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz caught in a storm of political chaos and violent tribalism. But the real scene-stealer? Daniel Day-Lewis as Bill “The Butcher” Cutting, a performance so ferocious, it practically slices through the screen.

Despite ten Oscar nominations, the film went home empty-handed. Still, it marked a financial milestone for Scorsese. With a worldwide box office haul of $193M Gangs of New York became his most profitable film at the time and laid the foundation for his golden DiCaprio-era streak. Grand, gritty, and gloriously over-the-top, it’s a chaotic slice of American history that only Scorsese could carve up this stylishly. (Box Office Mojo).

