Martin Scorsese might avoid swearing in public, but his films definitely don’t follow the same rule. While he may personally shy away from certain words, the characters he brings to life are fluent in expletives. From disturbed loners to criminal masterminds and stock market predators, Martin Scorsese’s films are filled with characters who treat profanity like punctuation.

The Wolf of Wall Street: A Record-Breaking Storm Of Swear Words

Among his loudest and most unfiltered films is The Wolf of Wall Street. The film, released in 2013, barrels through its three-hour runtime without slowing down, throwing viewers headfirst into the wild rise and fall of stockbroker Jordan Belfort. The character, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, shows his world bursting with sex, drugs, and especially nonstop talking. However, it’s not just the wild lifestyle that gets attention, as the film once held the title for the most use of a particular four-letter word in movie history.

According to Vulture, that same word appears 569 times in one form or another by the end of the movie. Before that, a much quieter film, Nil by Mouth, had the crown with 428. DiCaprio alone delivers 332 of them, while Jonah Hill throws in 107. Even smaller roles get their moment, with everyone from Jon Bernthal to Matthew McConaughey helping push the total count of swear words up to 687, averaging nearly four per minute. The breakdown goes beyond total numbers. Words like “f**k” and “f**king” appear 169 and 358 times, respectively. Less common variations like “f**ksville” appear four times. Others, such as “f**kface,” “f**kers,” and “f**kheads” make single appearances.

Censorship And Bans In Multiple Countries

As per The Hollywood Reporter, not everyone was impressed. In several countries, the film either got edited or disappeared entirely from theaters. Places like India, Malaysia, Nepal, and Singapore cut out large chunks or banned the film altogether. Besides, sexual content and drug use played a big part, but the language certainly didn’t help its case.

Unfortunately or fortunately (depends on how you see it), audiences in these regions got a tamer version that lacked much of the raw energy Martin Scorsese injected into the original. Of course, The Wolf of Wall Street’s record didn’t last long. The following year, Swearnet arrived. This film, created by the stars of Trailer Park Boys, went full speed into profanity, racking up 935 f-words in under two hours.

Even if The Wolf of Wall Street no longer holds the top spot, it is clear that Scorsese didn’t just let his characters speak freely, he turned their language into part of the experience.

