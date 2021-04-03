It’s the new month of April, and we are back here with another interesting box office piece- highest April grossers ever of Bollywood. We have filtered out the top 5 movies that also includes one Prabhas starrer’s Hindi dubbed version.

The month of April isn’t very successful from a box office perspective as it has given only three 100 crores+ grossers. But interestingly, amongst those three films, Prabhas Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the one that has managed the highest ever collections for any Hindi movie.

Starting from the least, let’s have a look at the highest April grossers at the box office ft. Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan & others:

Fan

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Fan has managed to grab 5th spot on the list. Interestingly, the movie was a failure at the box office with a Losing verdict. It was released in 2016 and at the end of its theatrical run, made a collection of 85 crores.

Aashiqui 2

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor‘s Super Hit is at the 4th spot on the highest April grossers list. Even though the movie wasn’t a 100 crore grosser, it made huge profits that one can only dream of. Released in 2013, it made 85.40 crores.

2 States

Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s family entertainer makes it in the 3rd place. It’s one of three 100 crore grossers on the list. It made a domestic collection of 104 crores. It was a box office Super Hit. It released in 2014.

Housefull 2

Akshay Kumar led multistarrer comedy is at the 2nd spot with a sum of 114 crores. It released in 2012 and enjoyed a long theatrical run. It was a box office Super Hit.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)

Prabhas led Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is ruling the roost of highest April grossers at the box office. It enjoys a huge margin between itself and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 2 which is at the 2nd spot. Released in 2017, Baahubali 2 made 511.30 crores and it’s the only Super-Duper Hit on the list.

