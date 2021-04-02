Dia Mirza took to her social media yesterday to announce her pregnancy with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Her friends and fans across the country are congratulating the couple on the good news but a section of social media is trolling her for announcing the pregnancy just after her marriage and another section is comparing her pregnancy to Neena Gupta‘s and what she had to go through back in the 80s.

Advertisement

The couple tied the knot in the month of February on the 15th and were honeymooning in the Maldives off late.

Advertisement

Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy with a beautiful sunset post with a caption that read, “Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Photo by @vaibh_r ❤️ #SunsetKeDiVaNe”.

Netizens started trolling Dia Mirza on Twitter for announcing her pregnancy within two months of her marriage with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. A user on Twitter wrote, “Fast & furious delivery by Dia Mirza, married in Feb tummy already out Do these guys marry to announce pregnancy”.

A user on Twitter defended the Thappad actress and compared her with Neena Gupta’s pregnancy news back in the day and wrote, “Even the wokest of celebrities(#DiaMirza) cannot think of a pre-marital pregnancy in India in this age. To think what Neena Gupta might have went through in the 80s…”

Let’s take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Dia Mirza’s pregnancy announcement:

Even the wokest of celebrities(#DiaMirza) cannot think of a pre-marital pregnancy in India in this age. To think what Neena Gupta might have went through in the 80s… — hooman✨ (@foodonmymind) April 1, 2021

Neena Gupta defines what a fearless classy woman should be like. Masaba seems to be an adorable daughter. — Whatever! (@beingreveuse) April 1, 2021

Fast & furious delivery by Dia Mirza, married in Feb tummy already out

Do these guys marry to announce pregnancy#DiaMirza pic.twitter.com/WZkLUk3yVM — Nadeem Sajad (@NadeemSajad4) April 1, 2021

#DiaMirza announces her Pregnancy Within 2 Months Of Marriage..😳😬😳😬 Meanwhile Smthng Relatable..😏😉😉 pic.twitter.com/lA53xcKBUt — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) April 1, 2021

So #DiaMirza got married to #VaibhavRekhi in Feb and in Apr she Announced Her Pregnancy..😑😳😬 So U Married To Announce Ur Pregnancy #letthatsinkin too..😏😉🤫 pic.twitter.com/Sg4yD3dtWE — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) April 1, 2021

#DiaMirza announced pregnancy on Instagram and within minutes, twitter is flooded with most vile shit. people on social media have gone past being just disgusting, the place keeps getting darker every passing day. — An Open Letter 😷 (@AnOpenLetter001) April 1, 2021

Human penises are shrinking due to climate change so #DiaMirza got pregnant before her husband's penis vanishes. https://t.co/ldoxayq4jK — Shweta (@goofyshweta) April 1, 2021

When is this misogyny going to end in this country, we wonder.

Meanwhile, celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Konkana Sensharma, Divya Khosla Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty are all sending so much love to the mommy-to-be by reacting to Dia Mirza’s pregnancy post.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube