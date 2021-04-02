Ajay Devgn and Kajol make the dreamy pair of Bollywood. The couple tied the knot back in 1999 and their romance tale is truly inspiring. They’re blessed with a daughter, Nysa. But many think about how they ended up together. The duo is literally opposite to each other in terms of their personalities. It’s what even bothered the Singham star after their first meet.

As most know, Ajay is this silent person. He is impactful when he speaks but always maintains his calm. The Tribhanga actress, on the other hand, is a fun loving person. She’s outspoken, loud and is always hyped-up. But as they say, ‘opposites attract’ is the scenario here as well!

Ajay Devgn once confessed that he wasn’t keen on meeting Kajol after their first meet. It was before they started working on their film, Hulchul. “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens,” he told Pioneer.

Ajay Devgn even revealed how they fell in love eventually. He shared, “We didn’t rush through it. As a matter of fact, we never said ‘I love you’. An official proposal didn’t happen either. We fell in love, grew with each other. We took our time until we were sure that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. Marriage, too, was never discussed, but was always imminent. It has been more than a decade now. And I owe my success to her. For a man to be successful, it is important that he is at peace at home.”

Well, clearly, what’s meant to be will always be!

