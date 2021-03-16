As the world waits for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas, Netflix is playing around with the first character of the filmmaker’s cop-universe. Yes, we are talking about, Singham!

It was back in 2009 when Ajay Devgn played the iconic character and then in 2014, he reprised the role in Singham Returns. Later in 2018, he made a cameo in Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh in lead, and is now set to be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi as well. All this while, Rohit Shetty has also been working on Singham 3 which will show the star donning the cop’s cap full time all over again.

Coming back to Netflix playing around with Singham, the OTT giant has posted a hilarious post on Instagram. In the post, we can see Ajay Devgn’s cop character doing his signature fingers and fist step. Giving a funny take to it, Netflix has put two stress balls in each of his hand.

While the video edit is insane, it’s the caption that takes things to another level. “Singham keeps saying “Aata Majhi Satakli” so we figured one stress ball wouldn’t be enough 🤷‍♀️ #Singham #AjayDevgn” the captions reads as saying.

Isn’t that hilarious?

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn produced The Big Bull which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz in lead is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar VIP on April 8.

Ajay Devgn posted a teaser of the upcoming crime drama on Instagram today while confirming the release date. “Introducing The Big Bull… The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March.#TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @disneyplushotstarvip, stay tuned! #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex,” wrote Ajay.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life and involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. The subject was made into a popular web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story by Harshad Mehta last year.

