Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film is now gearing up for theatrical release on April 30 after getting delayed multiple times due to coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Now Akshay Kumar’s other release Bell Bottom is facing the heat of Sooryavanshi.

Kumar’s Bell Bottom was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on 28th May. Now the latest report claims that the spy thriller’s release is a bit too close for comfort to Sooryavanshi. Scroll down to read more.

According to BollywoodLife, producer Jackky Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar are now facing a dilemma of releasing Bell Bottom in less than a month after Sooryavanshi or find a new release date in a calendar that’s already backed by several big-name. There also several mid-budget Bollywood movies waiting to be released on the calendar.

A source has revealed to the publication that the 53-year-old star is convincing Jackky Bhagnani to go for the latter option as the actor doesn’t want another film of his arriving so quickly on the heels of a previous one.

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been building buzz for over a year since its trailer dropped and the film is a part of the immensely successful universe, boasting blockbusters like Singham and Simmba. As per the report, the superstar is of the opinion that the audience wouldn’t be so keen on buying tickets for another of his releases during the time of summer vacations. At this time generally, families plan their outings well in advance.

The actor is of the belief that Sooryavanshi will make a strong impression therefore Bell Bottom’s release in May would be overkill for him as an actor, and hence, may see postponing the latter as the only option.

