Rohit Shetty and his cop universe are very popular amongst the masses. Fans love his films and keep waiting for more. His cop universe began with Ajay Devgn as Singham, followed by Ranveer Singh as Simmba and now, the world awaits Akshay Kumar to join the gang as Sooryavanshi. But, we have some scoop about Singham 3 which will surely get you all excited.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. The third instalment of the film is all set to be introduced, and you are going to love the way Rohit is planning to introduce it. Continue reading further to get all the details.

Advertisement

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, a source has revealed a lot about the upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer. “The climax of Sooryavanshi will lead to Singham 3 with Ajay taking over the charge from Veer Sooryavanshi. The entire film is about Akshay’s character racing against time to stop terror attacks in Mumbai, and they successfully stop the same in the climax of the film by capturing the negative leads, only to discover that it’s not game over yet and the actual mastermind of the attack is still hiding safely at his whereabouts. And the actual mastermind is none other than Jackie Shroff, who will continue to be a part of the universe as the negative lead of Singham 3,” revealed a source.

The basic draft of Singham 3 is also ready; however, Rohit Shetty is not sure on his way forward, as he is currently shooting for Cirkus and he has his heart set on Golmaal 4 to begin towards the end of 2021, the script of which is more or less ready.

However, it’s a tough situation to be in, as he doesn’t even want much of a gap between Singham 3 and Sooryavanshi, since it’s a story that operates in continuity. It would be interesting to see what route Rohit Shetty takes post-Cirkus.

How excited are you to watch Jackie Shroff in the third installment?

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Fans Rejoice! 2021 Is A ‘Treat Of Variations’ As The Actor Is Set To Entertain With Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Much More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube