Akshay Kumar has begun the New Year with a bang, and we are loving it. Just the 7th day of 2021, the actor has slipped into his gangster character for Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey. And we have to say he looks every bit deadly.

The actor shared the look from the sets on his social media handles while shedding light on it being his 10th association with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sharing his look from Bachchan Pandey on Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, “New year, old associations…begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look. @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson”

New year, old associations…begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look.@farhad_samji @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/X6OcikQ80x — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2021 Advertisement

In this picture from the set of Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar looks deadly. The actor sports a black shirt style kurta that has folded-buttoned sleeves and a worn-out collar. He pairs the kurta top with blue denim and a red-maroon bandana style cloth wrapped around his head. The unbuttoned front gives us a view of his un-hairy chest while.

Talking about how Akshay Kumar’s look has been accessorized, the actor can be seen sporting multiple gold chains around his neck, a fine gold earring, a thick gold bracket and two rings along with a holy thread on his left wrist.

According to reports, Akshay playing a gangster who aspires to become an actor in this film. Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez along with others like Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi and Prateik Babbar. The makers are yet to reveal character details of other cast members. A Farhad Samji directorial, the film is likely to release this year. The shoot of Bachchan Pandey is currently in progress at Jaisalmer.

Recently Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about shooting Bachchan Pandey and working with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She said, “I will start shooting for Bachchan Pandey in February. With Akshay, you get to learn so much when it comes to acting, comedy and fitness. The film also stars Kriti (Sanon), who is such a cool person. I am happy to have a girlfriend on the sets (laughs!).”

