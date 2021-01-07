Irrfan Khan has surely left a void for Bollywood that can never be filled. His last performance on the big screen was Angrezi Medium. Co-starring Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor did leave us in tears with his heartwarming portrayal. Today, on his birth anniversary, Piku director Shoojit Sircar is opening up about his bond with the late actor.

Shoojit Sircar directed Irrfan in the 2015 film Piku. The comedy-drama also starred Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. It was a hit affair at the box office, and fans were in awe of the spectacular performances.

But for Shoojit Sircar, Irrfan Khan is more than just his actor. They shared a very special bond and the filmmaker is now opening up about it all. The Piku director also has said that the biggest 2020 loss for him was in Irrfan.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Shoojt Sircar said, “He has left a vacuum. If you ask me what the biggest loss was in 2020, I would say Irrfan Khan was the biggest loss to the film industry. I wish him luck and joy wherever he is in his magical world that he would always speak about. I GUESS HE is finally in his magical world. What stood about Irrfan was his spirit as a human being.”

He continued, “His simplicity of belief in humanity. Those things I remember about him. Especially during his later days, he would talk more about spirituality. We would discuss it. We exchanged books in the last two years when he was going through his treatment. We had a lot of conversations about many other things minus the cinema.”

Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 53. He was battling cancer and was infected with a colon infection, which led to his death.

