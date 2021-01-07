Sooryavanshi and ’83, both are big-ticket releases waiting to see a day of lights. Originally, the Akshay Kumar starrer was slated to arrive in March 2020 and Ranveer Singh’s biographical in April, which didn’t happen due to the pandemic. Now, finally, the makers are taking a step forward after a long hold.

We recently saw two biggies releasing in the form of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984. Both did collect on a much lower side compared to actual potential but even the mood to head towards cinema halls is encouraging. And looking at such a positive scenario, one of the two aforementioned films will be releasing in the new normal.

Sooryavanshi and ’83 have been acquired by Reliance Entertainment for the distribution, who also bankrolled them. While speaking to Mid Day, Shibasish Sarkar, CEO (Reliance Entertainment group), has confirmed of releasing one out of two films during Holi period.

Shibasish said, “The situation in the country is improving as is the economy, so the mood is largely positive. A section of people headed to theatres to watch Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984. That was an encouraging sign. So, now, we are looking at bringing one of the films in the third week of March, during Holi. We have yet to decide on the film though. We were supposed to release Sooryavanshi on March 24, and ’83 in April. If we follow the same sequence, Sooryavanshi should come first. That said, we are discussing the nitty-gritty.”

“These are event films that would have made Rs 300 crore under normal circumstances, so we can’t play around with them. We need to be certain of the situation,” he added.

Now, that’s a big sigh of relief for both, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh fans, and theatre owners as well. Hope this Holi will kickstart the movie business in a full swing.

