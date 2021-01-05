After going through a crisis, the box office saw relief in the form of John David Washington and Robert Pattinson starrer Tenet. With Christopher Nolan’s name attached, the film bagged rave reviews from critics but it didn’t get reflected in the numbers.

Some trade experts say that the film’s complex content is too much to handle for a normal viewer. Yes, we agree with it and that’s true to an extent. But apart from its niche content, the film has suffered due to a pandemic scare. If not Covid-19 situation, Nolan’s film would have been a huge hit.

Now, the latest update has come in on Tenet‘s box office collection. As per Box Office Mojo, Christopher Nolan‘s film has made $362.92 million globally. In the domestic market, it has made $57.92 million. It’s really sad to see such ordinary numbers for a cinematic gem.

Apart from Washington, Tenet also features Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh in key roles.

Christopher Nolan has recently revealed that it was the studio’s decision to release the film in theatres over the summer. He also said that he couldn’t do anything on the matter. Tenet, after getting delayed three times, got a September release. However, the film wasn’t made available in key markets. As a result, it underperformed at the box office.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Nolan said, “The studio made the decision to release the film in the summer in parts of the world where it was safe to open the film because of the response to the pandemic in those individual countries. And I think they made a good decision. . . . A lot of people got to see the film. A lot of people went back to work and all the rest and were able to safely do that. This country is a different story. But Hollywood filmmaking is a global business. It’s not an American-only business. And I think it’s very important for people to look beyond where they are sitting in the world and look at what’s going on in the rest of the world as well, and be mindful of that.”

