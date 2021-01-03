Latest Telugu release Solo Brathuke So Better has managed to bring some sort of smile back on the face of cinema owners. The film which opened down south on Christmas day has done better than Hollywood release Wonder Woman 1984.

The Sai Dharam Tej led is not just the first Indian film post lockdown to cross 10 crores mark, it has done that in just 4 days.

Further, as per boxofficeindia.com, Solo Brathuke So Better has done a total business of 13.25 crores. This is quite an achievement amid the COVID-19 pandemic especially when the film released on a very few screens. The collections of the film dropped in the weekdays but the second weekend is expected to give it another push.

The way Solo Brathuke So Better has performed amid huge challenges is an example that people are ready to come back to cinemas. It’s a matter of 2-3 major releases and some aggressive promotion and box office will have a big sigh of relief.

Before the release of the film, several South superstars took to Twitter and shared their excitement for the film. Ram Charan Teja wrote, “Good to have the full theatrical experience back !!! All the best @IamSaiDharamTej, Prasad garu and the whole team of #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for the release tomorrow. Let’s support the revival of our theatrical ecosystem.”

Good to have the full theatrical experience back !!! All the best @IamSaiDharamTej, Prasad garu and the whole team of #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for the release tomorrow. Let’s support the revival of our theatrical eco system. pic.twitter.com/AhdcLTF4WY — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 24, 2020

SS Rajamouli tweeted, “The REAL cinema experience is back with a new normal!! There couldn’t be a happier news for all movie lovers…

Kudos to Prasad garu, @IamSaiDharamTej for bringing their #SoloBrathukeSoBetter as the first big release after the reopening of theatres. Best wishes to the team.:)”

The REAL cinema experience is back with a new normal!!

There couldn’t be a happier news for all movie lovers…🙂

Kudos to Prasad garu, @IamSaiDharamTej for bringing their #SoloBrathukeSoBetter as the first big release after the reopening of theatres👏🏻.

Best wishes to the team.:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 25, 2020

Mahesh Babu also tweeted, “Sending my best wishes to team #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for its release this Christmas. First film hitting the big screen during the pandemic…a milestone in itself All the best to @IamSaiDharamTej and the entire team @MusicThaman @SVCCofficial @subbucinema @NabhaNatesh”

Are you looking forward to watching more films in cinemas? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more box office related updates.

