Amazon Prime Video released the much-awaited trailer of their upcoming Tamil romantic musical drama starring R. Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath on 29th December. Taking the audience through a heartfelt fairy tale of love and hope, the trailer brought smiles and won hearts, and the audience can’t stop showing love towards it!

Earlier, Music Director Ghibran had posted how the trailer received 2 Million views in just 2 hours. And now, charting a new milestone, the trailer has 8+ Million views in just 24 hours and still counting! A quick look at the engagement and comments, and it turns out the film’s received oodles of love and positive comments.

Today, Pramod Films posted, “Overwhelmed by all the love and support you’ve been showering on #MAARA. 8 Million and counting!!

#MaaraOnPrime”

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, Maara is produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under Pramod films and stars R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Prime members in India and 200 countries and territories can stream Maara exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil from 8th January 2021

Watch the trailer here:

