Sonu Sood did everything in his power to help out people in distress during the lockdown when COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The actor has been making headlines for helping several migrants reach their home. He even helped several students financially.

The actor has been in the philanthropic work from the past few months, and this has largely impacted his professional life now. Sood, who has majorly appeared in negative characters in films, has now been approached to play the role of a larger-than-life hero.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor recalls the time when he was called as a villain on sets and how situations have changed now. Sonu Sood said, “I still remember the day I was shooting for my first South film with Mahesh Babu. The action director of the film was Peter Hein. There was a scene and he asked to call the hero and I was thinking that even I came here to become a hero. Then he said let’s take the villain’s shot and I did not like that at all.”

The actor continued to say, “I was playing the villain, but why am I being addressed like that. Then I realised that it is acting and both the hero and villain are equally important and then going forward I played both positive and negative characters. But when I started shooting now, and that roles have changed, I realised that people’s perspective of you keeps changing.”

Sonu Sood has appeared as the lead antagonist in Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg, co-starring with Salman Khan. Before that, the actor had made acting debut with the 1999 Tamil films like Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He then also appeared as an antagonist in the Telugu film Hands Up!

The 47-year-old actor then appeared in Hindi films, with Shaheed-E-Azam, as Bhagat Singh in 2002. He, however, earned recognition as Abhishek Bachchan’s brother in Mani Ratnam’s Yuva in 2004 and in Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005.

What do you think about Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work changing the image of the actor in Bollywood? Let us know in the comments.

