Director Aanand L Rai, who recently wrapped up his upcoming film Atrangi Re and actor Gautam Gulati, who will soon feature in Radhe have tested COVID-19 positive. The two personalities took to their social media accounts to share the news with their fans.

While Aanand is quarantining in the country, Gautam is resting while under the weather in the UK.

Director Aanand L Rai took to Twitter this morning and shared the news of testing positive. He tweeted, “I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support”

I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I'm quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏 — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2020

Fans of Aanand L Rai took to the comments section wishing him a speedy recovery. A user replied to his tweet, saying, “Take care of yourself…Get Well Soon..” Another wrote, “Hopefully it will be negative soon!! Face throwing a kiss❤ Speedy recovery” A third fans commented, “Quarantine me baith ke Ek mast story likh do… @iamsrk ke liye…aur hojaye desi tadka…fir se…”

Gautam Gulati, who is currently in London, took to his Instagram account a while ago and shared that he too is down with COVID-19. Posting a picture, he wrote, “COVID-19 Sucks”

His fans and colleagues took to the comments section and wished him love and health. Actor Rahul Dev replied to his post writing, “My brother!! Lots and lots of love to you … knowing u, it can’t keep u down for long … healing & well being” Shweta Rathore commented, “May god heal you fast 🙌More power to you.. you are very strong you will recover soon . God bless.Take Care @welcometogauthamcity”

A fan of Gautam Gulati commented, “Oh no. Get well soon. Let me know if you need anything” Another wrote, “Wish you a speedy recovery buddy.”

Get well soon Aanand L Rai and Gautam Gulati.

