Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has wrapped up the shooting schedules of his upcoming film, Atrangi Re in Delhi and Agra. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur.

On Monday (November 28) the director took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo, featuring the crew of Atrangi Re with Raisina Hill in the background, while sharing the news.

Aanand L Rai captioned his post, “Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule.”

Recently, a part of Atrangi Re was shot in Agra across locales including the Ghatia market and other marketplaces, besides a stint at the Taj Mahal. Photographs released on social media showed Akshay Kumar dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and standing in front of the Taj. Portions of the film have also been shot in Varanasi and Madurai as per reports.

A couple of days ago, Sara Ali Khan posted a video of the team having a cheerful time on sets. In it, the Simmba actress is seen putting a Christmas hat on co-stars Dhanush.

Prior to that, Sara was seen having a blast while she enjoyed a cup of chai with her Atrangi Re director. The actress keeps sharing interesting updates from the sets in the form of such pics.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is expected to release in 2021.

