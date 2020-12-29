Akshay Kumar’s loving wifey Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funny Bones usually tickles the internet’s funny bones with her witty comebacks. I think it is only Twinkle who can keep her superstar husband speechless with her incisive wit.

From making fun of Akshay‘s culinary skills to accusing him of robbing her mask, this diva has time and again trolled her superstar husband like a boss. Well, this only proves that no one is bigger in front of their wives. Do you agree or do you agree? Hahaha…

We list down 4 such instances when Twinkle Khanna royally trolled hubby Akshay Kumar on social media.

1. When Twinkle Khanna Accused Akshay Kumar Of Robbing Her Freshly Washed Mask

After appearing in an awareness video about COVID-19, Akshay Kumar was trolled by his wife for stealing a face mask. In July, Akshay featured in a video about ‘safe normal’, wherein he encouraged people to wear masks amid COVID-19 pandemic. After he shared the video on the micro-blogging site, Twinkle Khanna mocked him and wrote, “Also get your own mask and don’t rob your partner’s freshly washed, pretty, floral one:) #SafeNormal.”

2. When Akshay Pleaded Twinkle For Work

On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Akshay Kumar shared some memories from his movie ‘Padman’. He tagged Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte who were a part of the cast but forgot to tag his wife, Twinkle Khanna who made her debut as a producer with the movie. When a fan pointed it out, the couple got into a sweet banter with Akshay pleading Twinkle, “Please mere pet pe laat mat maaro.”

Please mere pet pe laat mat maro 🙏🏻 Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial https://t.co/FbrOBSFLjG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020

3. When Twinkle Called Akshay As Her Driver

During the first COVID-19 lockdown, when Twinkle Khanna broke a foot, the doting husband had taken his wife to the hospital. In a video that she shared on Instagram, Akshay Kumar was seen driving to the hospital with Twinkle. In the clip, she’s seen calling Akshay her “driver from Chandni Chowk”. The quip was a reference to the fact that Akshay grew up in the Old Delhi locality of Chandni Chowk.

4. When Twinkle Made Fun Of Akshay’s Coffee Making Skills

Akshay Kumar might be the biggest names in Bollywood and the most versatile actor. From comedy films to movies on serious issues, he does it all. However, there’s one thing Mr Khiladi Kumar can’t do, make a cup of coffee for wifey. Twinkle Khanna had shared a picture of a not-so-appealing cup of coffee and mocked her hubby’s culinary skills. She captioned it, “Writers need caffeine almost as much as pencils require graphite:) But..this is the reason why I have never asked him to make a cup of coffee for me again! #throwback #writerswoes”

