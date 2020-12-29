Someone right said, “I don’t want flowers, I want a handbag” and we would totally agree with it. Luxury handbags are the new vintage of modern times. It’s more like an investment than expenditure and many of you will agree to this. Today, we will talk about the new bags from Bottega Veneta to Louis Vuitton that actresses are obsessing over including Deepika Padukone and Samantha Akkineni.

Advertisement

Every three months we see brands like LV, Prada and Dior coming up with their new collections which also consist of luxury bags and then we see our Bollywood actresses carrying them and hence the trend picks up from there.

Advertisement

Actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are obsessed with their new luxury bags including brands like Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior; and we often see them carrying them around airports.

Let’s take a look at it:

Deepika Padukone – Bottega Veneta

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bottega’s new bag is something that everyone has been obsessing over. The Bajirao Mastani actress carried the new Chain Cassette bag which is worth a whopping amount of 2.78 lakhs. Dear Santa, if you’re still listening, I would love to hag this bag in my collection too. Pretty please!

Samantha Akkineni – Louis Vuitton

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Louis Vuitton’s new Twist Bag has taken over the current trends in the world. Samantha recently shared a picture on her Instagram carrying the same bag and it’s worth a lakh. Isn’t the bag so pretty? Duh!

Kangana Ranaut – Christian Dior

Kangana is the queen of airport looks and her statement luxury bag is often the talk of Tinseltown. The Thalaivi actress has a huge luxury bag collection and has often been spotted carrying Christian Dior bags.

The bag that she’s carrying in the picture is an embroidered tote bag and it is worth 2.12 lakhs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Hermès Birkin

Kareena has a huge collection of luxury bags and is often spotted with one of the most expensive brands in the world.

Usually, around this time, the Heroine actress leaves for Gstaad with her family to welcome the new year and also with an Hermès Birkin bag which is worth 13 lakhs.

Anushka Sharma – Burberry

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The momma-to-be has been missing from airports for a while now. But we have always admired Anushka’s fashion choices along with her crazy luxury handbag collection that includes brands like Burberry.

Anushka carried this Burberry canvas tote bag back in 2019 at the airport and it costs a whopping amount of almost a lakh.

So tell us your favourite bag from the above-mentioned list and which one are you going to buy next for yourself? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji To Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 – Vote For The Best Action Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube