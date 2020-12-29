Koimoi Audience Poll: Just like romance, thrill and comedy, action films have their own fan base all across the globe. In Bollywood, we have seen a great improvement in technicalities in the field over the years. And now, we are at a point where the element of action has become a game-changing factor. Today, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best films of 2020 in the respective genre and hand you the power to choose your favourite one. The list includes Ajay Devgn‘s Tanhaji, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 and much more.

Take a look at the nominees for the Best Action Film of 2020 category:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The first and the only hit of 2020! Featuring Ajay Devgn in a titular role, the film was a perfect amalgamation of varied emotions. In the action department, the film had some breathtaking stunts by specifically keeping the 3D version in mind. Also, no one can forget the epic climax action sequence which gave us goosebumps.

Malang

It was a fresh change and wholesome treat for Aditya Roy Kapur fans. Just like Aditya and Disha Patani‘s sizzling chemistry, the action content too fetched praises. Aditya’s shirtless action and other high octane sequences did perfect justice to the story. Apart from Aditya, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu click the right note in the action department.

Baaghi 3

When it comes to action, Tiger Shroff needs no introduction! Honestly speaking, the actor just keeps raising the bar with each film. If War’s stylish and fresh stunts made you high, Baaghi 3’s action skipped our heartbeat. Tiger’s acting skills have always been questioned, but when it comes to performing unimaginable stunts, there’s no one close to this rising star.

Taish

Coming straight from the house of critically acclaimed Bejoy Nambiar, the film excels in its grippy narration. Harshvardhan Rane, Pulkit Samrat and Jim Sarbh have that much-needed element of eccentricity, which makes the action sequences stand out.

Laxmii

More of a horror-comedy, Laxmii proves why Akshay Kumar is best when it comes to action. Apart from executing sequences perfectly, Khiladi Kumar brings out the anger in him to pack a punch in otherwise a passable watch.

Khuda Haafiz

Just like we said for Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal is another young action star in the industry. Just like previous films, he excels in Khuda Haafiz too. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to witness those thrilling moments on the big screen.

