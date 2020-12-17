Malang released in February and the audience went gaga over Disha Patani’s never seen before carefree hot avatar. The film collected fairly good numbers on the box office and was released on a leading OTT platform recently. Soon after its OTT release, the film was trending for a long time.

Disha Patani was the heart of the film and her carefree avatar was depicted beautifully in the film. The chemistry of Disha Patani with Aditya Roy Kapur was also the highlight of the film.

Malang is one of the most popular action films this year and elated Disha Patani shares, ”I’m extremely grateful for the love that the audience has given to Malang and my character ‘Sara’. It was an absolute treat to work with Mohit Suri sir. Malang allowed me to explore myself as an actor and grow more. I am elated with the response the film is still garnering making it most popular action film digitally this year. We’re inching closer towards 2021 but the love that the film has been getting constantly feels like the film just released yesterday.”

The film also marked Luv Ranjan and Disha Patani’s first collaboration together and the producer-actor duo gave a brilliant treat to the audience and we’re looking forward for more!

The Malang actress’ new side was unleashed with this film and it treated the viewers with a whole new side of her.

Malang was filled with unexpected twists and had a shocking end. The open ending of the film has the audience demand the second part of it.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles and is produced by Luv Ranjan.

Disha Patani will be next seen next in Radhe followed by Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Mohit Suri.

