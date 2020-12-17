Fans have been really waiting for confirmation regarding the same and it has finally come. Kareena Kapoor Khan has confirmed that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are engaged. Say Whoa and continue reading ahead.

Advertisement

As the Coolie No 1 actor recently appeared at the guest radio show of Bebo, the actress referred Natasha as his fiancee. Varun also opened up about wedding plans with his long time girlfriend.

Advertisement

“See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long… I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good.’” said Varun Dhawan.

Varun also opened up on how the couple could’ve opted for a live-in relationship as well but the parents of actor wanted them to marry. “Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship but my parents wanted us… Because I have my own place now,” he added.

Isn’t that amazing news?

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan recently posted a behind-the-scenes video of him dressed as a nurse.

In the Instagram video, Sara stands next to Varun, who is seated on a chair and getting his wig fixed before a shot. The actor flashes a smile in his nurse avatar.

“Meet Varuna Dhawan, in all her glory,” Sara says, and adds as caption to the video: “Meet the hottest Nurse ever… Varuna Dhawan.”

Varun Dhawan also took to Instagram Stories to say he is thrilled with the response the film’s songs Husn hai suhaana and Mummy kasam have got so far. He has posted videos made by fans while dancing to these foot-tapping numbers.

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is all set to start streaming on Prime Video from Dec 25. The film is a remake of the cult classic comedy of the same name which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Sanjay Dutt Plants 8 Saplings On The Sets Of KGF Chapter 2 In Gachibowli, Hyderabad – Pics Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube