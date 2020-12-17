Sanjay Dutt is back in action. After being diagnosed with lung cancer early this year – and then undergoing treatment for the same, Dutt has returned to the sets of KGF 2 to resume his shooting schedule. The actor has now done something that will put a smile on your face.

The actor planted eight saplings on the sets of KGF:2 in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. And now a few pictures from the event are doing rounds on social media. In the images, the Munnabhai actor is seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama set. Scroll down to get a glimpse at them.

Sharing the picture and a video of Sanjay Dutt plating the sapling on Twitter, a user wrote, “#Sanjubaba accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge from @MPsantoshtrs Planted 8 saplings in KGF2 shooting place Gachibowli. Further nominated all his fans to plant 3 trees & continue the chain. @HarithaHaram”

In the following tweet, he shared the video of the event. Check out some more pictures here:

Recently, Sanjay Dutt shot for an action sequence in KGF Chapter 2 and that too without a body double. The actor shared some pics from the sets on his Instagram story. Director Prashanth Neel also posted a picture on Twitter with the film’s stunt co-ordinator duo. He tweeted, “Climax it is !!!! Rocky Adheera With the deadly fight masters anbariv….. #KGFCHAPTER2.”

Climax it is !!!!

Rocky ⚔ Adheera

With the deadly fight masters anbariv…..#KGFCHAPTER2 pic.twitter.com/QiltJiGQgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 7, 2020

KGF Chapter 2 is a Prashanth Neel directorial. It stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar and others in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in 2021.

