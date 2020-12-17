Presenting Adivi Sesh as the young, selfless, brave and much-loved Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the makers of Major revealed the first poster of the film.

Major traces the journey of the late army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life for the nation in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. With this film the makers aim to celebrate the life of Major Sandeep. The film not only captures his death but also the spirit in which he lived.

This year, on the death anniversary of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on 27/11, the makers unveiled the look test image of Adivi Sesh along with a video where the actor revealed his journey of making the film, paying a tribute to the memories of the martyr.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, a pan India bilingual film, shot in Hindi and Telugu, Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma in leading roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is slated to release in summer 2021.

