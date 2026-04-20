Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit has officially crossed the 50 crore mark globally, but it is still not synonymous with success at the box office. The film has completed 11 days in the theaters, and it stands at a gross collection of 51.6 crore worldwide. However, it still has massive hurdles to cross at the box office, right from recovering its budget to hitting a post-COVID milestone for Adivi Sesh!

The revenge drama, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, has performed with an underwhelming pace, not bringing any bright milestones to the table. In 11 days, the India Net Collection stands at 32.46 crore, and the gross collection stands at 38.3 crore.

Dacoit Box Office Worldwide

Internationally, Sesh’s popularity remains intact, with the overseas gross collection coming in at 13.3 crore gross, taking the worldwide gross collection to a total of 51.6 crore. While Dacoit has surpassed the global lifetime earnings of HIT 2, it is far off from Major!

Can Adivi Sesh Overtake His Own Major?

Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s biopic Major touched hearts globally and finished its box office journey with a global gross collection of 61.73 crore. Currently, Adivi Sesh‘s latest offering is exactly 10.13 crore away from Major. While a 10 crore gap might seem small, the pace does not suggest any more milestones for this revenge drama!

Interestingly, Dacoit has already managed to edge past Major in the overseas market, collecting 13.3 crore compared to Major’s 13 crore. This suggests that while the domestic collection needs a final push, the international audience has already crowned it as a winner.

Is Dacoit A Success?

Mounted on a budget of 62 crore, Adivi Sesh’s film is currently far off from success, earning only 32.46 crore in India. The film has recovered only 52% of its budget and is at the losing end, heading towards a loss of almost 30 crore!

Dacoit Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of Adivi Sesh’s film after 11 days.

India Net Collection: 32.46 crore

India Gross Collection: 38.3 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 13.3 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 51.6 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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