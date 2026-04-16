Alec Baldwin has built a long and successful career in Hollywood, starring in everything from intense dramas to fan-favorite comedies. But now, the veteran actor appears ready to step away from the spotlight, sparking curiosity about the wealth he has accumulated over the years.

During a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast on April 13, Alec Baldwin said the tragic incident stemming from his role in the 2021 film Rust has made him consider leaving the world of glamour and fame behind. “I don’t want to leave my house anymore,” Baldwin stated in the aforementioned podcast, also maintaining that he has lost all of his interest in being a part of another Hollywood project.

Alec Baldwin impressed his audience so much that he even got an outing named after him, The Baldwins, a 2025 reality show that ran for just one season. Meanwhile, Hollywood films such as Rust, Beetlejuice, The Boss Baby, and more showcased his talents. Now that we know about his massive career accomplishments, let’s take a look at the net worth of Alec Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin Net Worth 2026: How Much Is He Worth?

It should be noted that Alec Baldwin is not only an actor whose skills have had a massive impact worldwide, but is also, intriguingly, a producer. The great titles he has under his belt make Alec Baldwin’s net worth $70 million. Talking about his salary, the star from Glengarry Glen Ross, a 1992 film, charges $300K per episode, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

It should be noted that the career of Alec Baldwin has spanned several decades and is hailed for his successful filmography. The 68-year-old star has done movies that span across genres, which makes his career highlights even more interesting.

While part of The Hunt for Red October, a thriller that also starred Sean Connery, Sam Neil, as well as Larry Ferguson, he also impressed his fans in The Departed, an action film. In the aforementioned 2006 entry, Baldwin was seen sharing the screen with a huge and grand cast, including Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg, Vera Farmiga, and Martin Sheen. Meanwhile, he has even done comedy outings such as Beetlejuice.

In his television projects, Alec Baldwin was seen as Jack Donaghy in 30 Rock, an NBC show that ran from 2006 to 2013. For those unversed, Baldwin won several accolades for this series, including two Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a whopping eight Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Interestingly, he was also seen in ER and The Good Wife. Baldwin is a theater actor who made his debut with a Broadway play titled Loot, back in 1986. Interestingly, this happens to be the same year he went on to nab a deal in a mini-series, Dress Gray.

Alec Baldwin Real Estate Assets

Alec Baldwin owns a penthouse in Devonshire House, a Manhattan beauty situated in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. This was bought for a total of $16 million. The interesting part is that the single penthouse was once a total of six apartments that Baldwin turned into a three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property. The whole penthouse was completed in 2011.

Later in 2022, Alec Baldwin bought a 55-acre property in Arlington, Vermont, for $1.75 million. This property includes a farmhouse guest cottage, as well as a horse barn. Baldwin previously owned a property in the Hamptons hamlet of Amagansett, which he bought for $1.75 million while he was married to Kim Basinger. However, later in 2022, he listed the same property for $29 million.

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