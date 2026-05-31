Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of the year. The Tom Holland-led trilogy was directed by Jon Watts, but the fourth film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Destin is known for directing MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is his highest-grossing directorial work. This upcoming Spider-Man movie could surpass Shang-Chi as the director’s top-grossing movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Shang Chi collected at the box office in its lifetime?

It became MCU’s first film led by an Asian superhero. It proved to be a major turning point in the box-office recovery post-COVID, with an impressive crowd pull despite the limitations and challenges of the pandemic era. Simu Liu featured as Shang Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

According to Box Office Mojo, Shang Chi collected $224.5 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, it raked in another $207.7 million, bringing the worldwide total to $432.2 million. It is one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2021. The film was a critical and commercial success. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the highest-grossing film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Box office summary

Domestic – $224.5 million

International – $207.7 million

Worldwide – $432.2 million

How much Spider-Man: Brand New Day must earn to become Destin Daniel Cretton’s worldwide haul?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have a very low target to beat the global haul of Simu Liu-starrer Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is one of the most successful franchises in the MCU-Sony universe. The Spidey movie needs less than $450 million to beat Shang Chi’s worldwide haul.

Spider-Man movies have grossed more than $500 million worldwide. The buzz around it is also very strong, and earning $500 million will not be a big deal for this Tom Holland-led. It will be Destin Daniel Cretton’s top-grossing film by a huge margin. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to earn $1 billion worldwide, and if that happens, it will create a huge gap between it and Shang-Chi.

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

The film takes place a few years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Peter Parker, now anonymous as Spider-Man, protects New York City and investigates a powerful new threat. At the same time, his superpowers undergo a surprising, potentially dangerous evolution. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is scheduled to be released on July 31.

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