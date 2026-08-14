Lakshya and Prosit Roy (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lakshya is set to collaborate with Raakh director Prosit Roy on an upcoming film that combines romance with psychological drama.

Lakshya Set To Explore A New, Layered Character

The actor, who has been receiving praise for his performances across diverse roles, is now gearing up to step into an entirely new space. Following his work in Kill, Chand Mera Dil, and The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Lakshya will explore a more layered and unpredictable character in this yet-to-be-titled project.

Prosit Roy Blends Romance With Psychological Drama

Prosit Roy, known for his distinctive storytelling, is bringing a fresh perspective to the romance genre with a narrative that incorporates psychological elements. The collaboration is expected to offer a fresh take on conventional love stories, with the emotional core of the film intertwined with a darker and more intriguing layer.

The project is currently in the development stage and is expected to commence filming in December 2026. The makers are also in the process of finalizing the female lead, with the casting expected to add another interesting dimension to the film.

The film is targeting a 2027 release and marks an exciting new collaboration between Lakshya and Prosit Roy.

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