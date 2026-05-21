Chand Mera Dil Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Lakshya, Ananya Panday

Director: Vivek Soni

What’s Good: The raw chemistry between Lakshya and Ananya Panday, a brilliant music album, and a script that treats modern love with dignity and respect.

What’s Bad: A slightly stretched middle where the emotional conflicts stretch a bit.

Loo Break: A quick one during the interval.

Watch or Not?:A definitive Yes. If you are a Gen-Z wrestling with the messiness of situationships, you might not know, but you need this!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 2 hours 15 minutes

User Rating:

Have you ever fallen in love? Have you ever fallen out of love? Have you walked into a relationship impulsively? Have you walked out of a relationship impulsively? Painful right? Well, if you have done any one or all of the above, you will understand all the confusion Vivek Soni’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil brings! If you have not done any of the above, then you will probably find this film childish, immature, and impulsive, but that is what comes with the butterflies, roses, flutters, and blushes. Being in love is like a dream – all things rosy, but being in a relationship is a work in progress. It is effortless, yet you have to put in effort to sail together effortlessly!

Starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya, the romantic drama, helmed by Vivek Soni, explores the immaturity and complexities of love. It talks about the days you fly high, but it also talks about the days you feel suffocated. Handling both of these days with a perfect balance and not getting carried away is what makes a relationship work!

Chand Mera Dil Movie Review: Script Analysis

Chand Mera Dil clearly explores the merry and measy sides of love and what happens when one gets carried away in both situations through Aarav and Chandni’s love story, played by Lakshya and Ananya Panday! For Aarav, it was love at first sight, but for Chandni, it was falling for the flattery! But both of them eventually fell in love during their college graduation in Hyderabad!

Life takes a drastic turn when Aarav and Chandni fall madly in love! Their decisions impact their future – decisions that are not appropriate for people in their early 20s. Decisions that impact their present, decisions that eventually stress them out and exhaust them, and decisions that push them to blame each other for their insecurities and failures! The blush from the love story fades away, replaced by a darker shade that highlights the red flags in their personalities and their relationship. Does their love stand a chance amidst all the problems? Do they resolve it or do they surrender to it? Do they confront each other, or do they walk out and escape? That forms the entire premise of this love story!

Chand Mera Dil Movie Review: Star Performance

Lakshya is a star in the making. After proving his mettle in high-octane action films like Kill and a true-blue Bollywood spoof – Ba***ds Of Bollywood, the young actor enters the intensely vulnerable romantic space, and he knocks it out of the park. He plays his character with a sharp honesty, making his emotional breakdowns feel incredibly authentic. His transition from a boy head-over-heels in love to a mature partner is handled with great understanding!

Ananya Panday continues her growth, and she impresses me every time with her graph. From Kesari to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to this, her sincerity to work on her skills is impressive! She struggles with Chandni a bit when it comes to the emotional part, but she still captures the anxious energy of a modern woman trying to balance her heart’s desires with her self-respect. Together, Lakshya and Ananya share a bittersweet chemistry that keeps your eyes glued to the screen.

Paresh Pahuja’s entry is a surprise, and that man has been impressing ever since Tiger Zinda Hai! Much before Dooron Dooron, he had my heart with Azaaan in Salman Khan’s film!

Chand Mera Dil Movie Review: Direction, Music

Vivek Soni is now a master of modern-day relationships. Right from Meenakshi Sundareshwar to Aap Jaisa Koi and now Chand Mera Dil, the man has managed to explore the issues and address them. He makes sure to point out that love is not an independent emotion – it turns complex when two people enter into a companionship. You need to nurture that relationship with utmost sincerity, honesty, and maturity.

He builds Aarav and Chandni’s world with different issues. Both of them belong to dysfunctional families that lead them to have very different ideas of family relationships and partners. Through Chandni and Aarav, Vivek Soni makes you ponder two very intriguing questions as well: Is there a right time to fall in love? Is the right person the wrong person if you fall in love at the wrong time with your right person?! Confusion right? It is that complex – the entirety of this emotion!

In one of the scenes, Lakshya’s Aarav tells Chandni, “Legendary love stories ki ending tragic hoti hai.” And suddenly, Vivek Soni describes love in its most raw form – beautiful, chaotic, emotionally exhausted, deeply confusing, painfully immature, and somehow still worth fighting for.

What makes this screenplay a triumph is its brutal honesty. It doesn’t villainize either partner. Instead, it tracks the slow transition from being childish, impulsive, and immature into learning the hard, uncomfortable art of livelihood. The dialogues are sharp, conversational, and relatable. It brilliantly decodes how edgy modern relationships can get when individual egos collide with mutual affection, turning the film into a literal Bible on how not to lose yourself while loving someone else.

The music of Chand Mera Dil has my heart already. It deserves a special place on your late-night playlists. The tracks are woven seamlessly into the narrative, acting as the emotional voiceover for all that is left unsaid.

Chand Mera Dil Movie Review: The Last Word

For the longest time, Bollywood’s definition of Gen-Z romance on screen has been reduced to shallow templates – bouncing between Tinder swipes, casual ghosting, and over-the-top slang. But Karan Johar and Dharma Productions change that narrative completely with Chand Mera Dil.

It stands tall because it doesn’t offer a fairytale escape route or a toxic justification for bad behavior. It tells you that love is a beautiful mess, but maintaining it requires dropping the childish tantrums and embracing the heavy lifting of a real relationship.

In one of the songs, Amitabh Bhattacharya pens, “Hum bhi sahi the, tum bhi sahi the, Galat phir mod kyun liya kahaani ne? Iss pyaar ke jo haq mein nahi the, Wahin kyun faisle liye jawaani ne? Itne shikwe magar koi zimmedaar nahi, Kya karun pyaar pe hi mujhko aitbaar nahi!”

Chand Mera Dil absolutely modernizes romance for a generation struggling to understand love beyond filters, dating apps, and emotional avoidance. Somewhere between all the heartbreak, awkward silences, ego clashes, and vulnerable confessions, it quietly becomes one of the most relatable Bollywood romances in recent years.

Messy? Yes. Mature? Mostly. Necessary? Absolutely. Take notes, Gen-Z! This is your bible on what not to do in love and what to do in relationships! You are doing just the opposite!

3.5 stars!

Chand Mera Dil Trailer

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Must Read: Chand Mera Dil Music Review: Dharma Productions Make Us Fall In Love With Love Yet Again – Well, Yahi To Khasiyat Hai Aapki – 8 Songs, 0 Noise & 10/10 Romance!

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