There was a time when Bollywood albums were events. Before reels hijacked attention spans and songs became glorified marketing tools, Hindi cinema gave us soundtracks that lived far beyond the Friday they released. You could walk into theatres humming the songs and walk out emotionally wrecked because the music had already done half the storytelling. Vivek Soni‘s Chand Mera Dil will yet again nail this feeling!

The entire album of the film starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday is out. There are 8 songs, and each one of them sounds better than the previous one. I generally have a favorite for any music album I get indulged in, but here I am too engrossed with most of them.

While Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics hit the right note, Sachin Jigar make sure that they make each and every word of those lyrics count. The songs are simple, and that is the beautiful part of the Chand Mera Dil album!

The album has 8 songs, all intricately composed and written to cater to the different emotions of love – longing, trust, flattery, and heartbreak! Let us dissect each one of them!

Song: Chand Mera Dil

Singer: Faheem Abdullah

The title track opens the album like a moonlit confession. Faheem Abdullah sings with remarkable restraint, allowing emotion to simmer instead of explode. His voice carries a haunting softness, the kind that feels intensely personal. There is an aching intimacy here that instantly transports you to the golden era of Bollywood romance, where songs were written to be felt, not merely consumed.

The high point is its emotional honesty. There is no show off – just a melody that lingers. However, the song demands your patience. It takes more than sweet little time to hit and grow on you!

Song: Khasiyat

Singer: Raghav Chaitanya, Jonita Gandhi

This one is probably my favorite track in terms of composition! Raghav Chaitanya and Jonita Gandhi bring a sparkling dynamic. It flirts with that Masoom – Bawla Ishq in the most perfect way! Raghav’s effortless texture finds solace in Jonita’s breezy elegance! The song feels tailor-made for those early stages of love when every small detail about the other person becomes magical. The beats with Tere Binna are enchanting, and the Punjabi hook ‘Jachda ni koi tere siva’ is a tongue twister you would love to nail and master!

Song: Phir Ajnabi

Singer: Junaid Ahmed

Junaid Ahmed delivers the heartbreak anthem of the album. The desperate longing for a second chance is devastating! The melody is sparse, allowing the lyrics and vocals to carry the emotional burden. Amitabh Bhattacharya hammers your heart as he writes, “Ab he hum kam se kam yeh irada karein, jo nibha paayein hum, utna vaada karein, kuch giley hi naa ho, ye to mumkin nahin, par giley kam karein, pyaar zyada karein!”

This one is my favorite as its greatest strength lies in its relatability. Anyone who has loved and lost will find something painfully familiar here.

Song: Ishq Nibhaavan De

Singer: Tushar Joshi

Tushar Joshi infuses this song with sincerity and devotional intensity. The composition possesses a spiritual quality, almost resembling a prayer. Tushar’s voice is the perfect sukoon! A quiet yet very strong and sure declaration of love! It has gratitude beyond imagination as Amitabh Bhattacharya writes, “Jitne ka qaabil main nahi hoon, utna pyaar mila hai…Kuch to mere bhi honge karam, Jo tujhsa yaar mila hai!” Such a humble tone! Sukoon to another level!

Song: Aitbaar

Singer: Faheem Abdullah

Once again, Faheem Abdullah proves why he is one of the most exciting voices in contemporary music. The composition arrives with a bang with the Punjabi lyrics screaming the heartbreak as Amitabh Bhattacharya – ‘Ajj to Ishq ka naam badal kar, rakh de yaar tabaahiyaan vey.” The song defines the discontentment and distrust of the emotion rather than heartbreak!

Song: Chand Mera Dil

Singer: Shreya Ghoshal

There are singers, and then there is Shreya Ghoshal. Her rendition of the title track transforms an already beautiful composition into something heavenly. Every note lands with a quiet yearning. The result is breathtaking. If Faheem Abdullah’s version feels like a confession whispered to the moon, Shreya’s version feels like the answer!

Song: Tumhi Ko

Singer: Raghav Chaitanya, Suvarna Tiwari

Raghav Chaitanya returns alongside Suvarna Tiwari for a duet that radiates emotional warmth. Tumhi Ko is unabashedly romantic. It embraces the new-school Bollywood romance where love songs are easy, breezy, straightforward, and foot-tapping!

Song: Ishq Nibhaavan De – Neeti Mohan

Singer: Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan offers a feminine energy to Ishq Nibhaavan De, and it is every bit as affecting as the original. It is a beautiful revelation of how a great composition can reveal new dimensions through a different voice. While Tushar’s voice brings surrender, this one is more like an affirmation!

Check out the jukebox of Chand Mera Dil here.

Chand Mera Dil’s album is a statement. A statement that melody still matters. A statement that romance can still make you feel butterflies in your stomach! And a statement that Bollywood desperately needs to trust music again and let it fly, flutter, and flourish in films! Please, I beg! Let this generation know what love feels like in its purest form – verses and poetry, woven into beautiful musical notes!

I feel Dharma Productions already has a winner with this one!

For more music reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Music Review: Desperately Need Tickets To Ayushmann Khurrana & Rochak Kohli’s Concert, They Have Been My Dil Waale Chor Since Forever!

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