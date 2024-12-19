Often hailed as the current Nightingale of India, Shreya Ghoshal is not just a singer but an emotion for all her fans. She is hailed as one of the best songstresses in the country and, with each melodious track, has only managed to live up to these laurels. This has also been reflected in her stellar net worth and bankability.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Journey

At 14, Shreya Ghoshal participated in the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and went on to win it. She got her major break in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 film Devdas, in which she sang five songs. She won a National Award for the track ‘Bairi Piya’ in the movie.

Since then, the singer has not looked back. According to Lifestyle Asia, Shreya has sung over 3000 songs in 20 different languages. She delivered chartbusters like ‘Aami Je Tomar,’ ‘Teri Ore,’ ‘Barso Re,’ ‘Deewani Mastani,’ ‘Chikni Chameli,’ ‘Dhol Baaje,’ ‘Saibo,’ ‘Agar Tum Mil Jao,’ “Jadu Hain Nasha,’ ‘Guli Mata,’ ‘Zihaal-E-Miskin,’ ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ and many more.

Assets Owned By Shreya Ghoshal

According to Lifestyle Asia, the singer lavishly houses in Mumbai and Kolkata. Furthermore, she also owns some swanky luxury cars. These include a Range Rover Sport worth between 1.69 crore and 2.80 crore, a BMW 5 Series worth 65.38 lakhs, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth 1.71 crore.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Net Worth

The ‘Suna Suna’ singer’s net worth as of 2024 is reportedly more than 200 crores, as reported by Lifestyle Asia. A report in MoneyMint further reported that Shreya Ghoshal’s annual income is around 3.7 crore. Furthermore, according to DNA, the singer charges around 25 lakhs per song. Well, her soaring bankability is just the witness of her stellar vocal genius and talent.

