Disha Patani has with time, amassed a strong fan-following, thanks to her boldness, charm and a powerful screen presence. She has inevitably become one of the most sought after actresses out there which has also soared up her bankability over the years. Let us take a look at her net worth.

Disha Patani’s Assets

According to Lifestyle Asia, The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress purchased a sea-facing lavish home in Mumbai’s Bandra area in 2016 which is worth 5 crores. Disha Patani further purchased a beautiful apartment in Khar, West. She paid 5.95 crores for it and a stamp duty of 17.85 lakhs.

According to Cartoq, the Baaghi 2 actress also owns some swanky wheels. She owns a Mercedes-Benz S450 worth 83.51 lakhs, Land Rover Range Rover Sport worth 1.51 crores, a BMw 7-Series worth 1.78 crores. Furthermore, she also owns Honda Civic Sedan, Chevrolet Cruze and an Audi A6.

Disha Patani’s Net Worth

According to Masala!, the Kalki 2898 AD actress’ net worth as of 2024 is around 75 crores. Her monthly income comes to 1 crore while her annual income is 12 crores. She furthermore charges around 6 crores for her movies and 2 crores her her TV appearances. Her remuneration for the Suriya starrer Kanguva was also 3 crores.

Apart from her films, Disha Patani’s net worth also comprises of her income from her brand endorsements. According to Lifestyle Asia, the Malang actress charges 1.5 crore per brand endorsement. She is getting paid 10 lakhs monthly for a popular lingerie brand. Patani reportedly also charges 5 lakhs per Instagram post.

Growth In Disha Patani’s Net Worth

The report further suggests that Disha Patani’s net worth for the year 2023 was 57 crores. This means that her net worth has witnessed a jump of 24% in the past one year. While her net worth for the year 2022 and 2021 was 37 crores and 18 crores respectively. Well, this rise in her bankability proves that this is just the beginning for the actress.

