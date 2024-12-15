Radhika Apte is an actress who has repeatedly made noise for her unconventional choice of movies, performances, and experimentation. Dabbling in Bollywood, South, Marathi, and Bengali movies, Apte has grabbed several eyeballs for infusing a combination of boldness, vulnerability, and honesty in her performance. This has also been reflected in her stellar net worth over the years.

Radhika Apte’s Journey

Radhika Apte made her debut with the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! opposite Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. After appearing in some regional films, Apte got noticed for her performance in the 2011 film Shor In The City. Her work in movies like Badlapur, Hunterr, Manjhi, Parched, Phobia, Kabali, Padman, and Andhadhun. She forayed into the digital sphere and tasted huge success with OTT films and series like Monica O My Darling, Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Ghoul, OK Computer, and Made In Heaven.

Radhika Apte’s Assets

According to the India Times, the actress owns two lavish properties, one in Mumbai and the other in London. She has herself designed her home in Mumbai which is located in Versova. At the same time, her apartment in London boasts of a beautiful backyard.

Talking about her car collection, Radhika owns a Volkswagen Tiguan worth 35 to 40 lakhs, an Audi A4 worth 55 lakhs, and a BMW X2 worth 45 lakhs. Over the years, she has also become the face of some well-known brands. Now, let us take a look at her net worth.

Radhika Apte’s Net Worth

According to News18, Radhika Apte charges around 4 crores for her projects in the OTT sphere. Her income mostly comprises of her earnings from her acting projects and brand endorsements. According to India Times, Apte’s net worth as of 2024 is around 66 crores. On the work front, she will be seen in the Hollywood film, Last Days opposite Sky Yang and Naveen Andrews.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion and lifestyle articles!

Must Read: Rekha Net Worth: Luxury Cars, Lavish Bungalow Worth 100 Crore & 300 Crore+ Assets Proves That This Umrao Jaan Lives In Sheer Grandeur!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News