Manoj Bajpayee remains one of the most versatile and accomplished actors in Indian cinema currently. Many fans also hail him as an institution in acting. Needless to say, this has also resulted in the talented actor amassing an impressive net worth over the years.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Glorious Journey In The Industry

Being an alumnus of the National School Of Drama, Manoj Bajpayee started his acting career with TV shows like Imtihaan, Swabhimaan and Suno Re Kissa. However, his breakthrough came with the 1998 Ram Gopal Varma film Satya, in which he portrayed the role of gangster Bhiku Mhatre. The movie also got him a National Award for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role. This was soon followed by a string of both commercially successful and critically acclaimed films like LOC Kargil, Shool, Pinjar, and Raajneeti.

He further created a sensation with his role as Sardar Khan in Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 crime film Gangs Of Wasseypur. His performance in the film Aligarh opposite Rajkummar Rao also commanded attention. Manoj Bajpayee was then seen in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man wherein he played Srikanth Tiwari, a man who struggles to balance his personal life and his professional duties as a spy. The show became a huge success with his performance receiving several laurels.

Assets Owned By Manoj Bajpayee

While gaining success and a stronghold in the industry, the actor’s bankability also increased. When it comes to his assets, the Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai actor owns luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri area which he bought in the year 2021. He also owns some properties in his hometown, Champaran, Bihar. He furthermore owns some luxury cars ranging from Land Cruiser Prado, a Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC, a SUVs Toyota Fortuna, a Mahindra Scorpio, and a BMW 5 Series Sedan.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Net Worth

A report in ABP Live states that Bajpayee charges around 6 crores for his movies. He furthermore charges around 50 to 60 lakhs for his brand endorsements. A news report in Lifestyle Asia suggests that his current net worth is around 170 crore. However, in an interview with a publication, Manoj hinted that he is not so wealthy but has enough to sustain his and his family’s livelihood. But there is no denying that he has established himself as one of the most sought and bankable actors over the years. On the work front, he will be seen in the ZEE5 film, Despatch.

