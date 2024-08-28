Gangs Of Wasseypur Re-Release Box Office: Anurag Kashyap's Film To Avenge The Losses Made After Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger Forced It To Vacate Theaters?

Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur is coming back to the theaters, and it will be a rage on screen. Considered one of the best gangster dramas in Hindi Cinema, the film did well at the box office. However, the first part was influenced by another biggie that was around the corner.

Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 VS Ek Tha Tiger

GOW Part 1 was released on June 22, 2012, and was followed by the second part arriving on August 8, 2012. However, the second part, despite running well at the box office, had to be removed from the theaters to cater to Salman Khan‘s Ek Tha Tiger, which arrived on August 15, 2012.

Gangs Of Wasseypur Part 1 earned 26.50 crore while Part 2 earned 18.50 crore. Together, both films collected 45 crore in total. Meanwhile, their combined budget was around 38 crore. While the first film was a success, the second part remained average!

Anurag Kashyap Exposed Unfair System

In a conversation with Indian Express, director Anurag Kashyap once expressed disappointment over the allotment of theaters and shows to a film. The filmmaker said, “Today, people talk highly about Wasseypur, but it was taken off cinemas in nine days because a big film like Ek Tha Tiger was coming. It wasn’t the decision of a star or a producer; it was the decision of the theatres. If that film had done a business of Rs 26 crore in nine days, it would have done more if it got space. So the system is such, and we don’t even have enough cinemas.”

Will Gangs Of Wasseypur Avenge The Losses?

After Ek Tha Tiger forced Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 to vacate the theaters, the gangster drama is arriving in the theaters yet again from August 30 to September 5. Will it avenge the losses this time and take the total to at least 50 crore, including the OG run? Hopefully, Yes!

