Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited spy-thriller Tiger 3, which is expected to release on Diwali. The film is super-high on a buzz after Yash Raj Films connected the three spy worlds of Hrithik Roshan‘s War, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Tiger 3 together for a much bigger spy universe. However, what if we tell you that this was Aditya Chopra’s strong power of manifestation after all, which came true at last?

Wait till we break it down for you. Once upon a time, after Kabir Khan was done with New York for Yash Raj Films, he started working on Ek Tha Tiger. When the script was almost ready to roll, YRF pitched the film to Shah Rukh Khan, who loved the idea of a spy film. He was prepared to be the Tiger they wanted, but fate had other plans.

The film got delayed, and SRK had to move to Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He already had done Don, and he was not sure about switching his genre to so many action films at a time. Moreover, his dates were with Yash Chopra. So he passed the film and recommended Salman Khan for the same.

DNA, in one of its reports, said that the Pathaan superstar, in an interview, confirmed that he rejected Ek Tha Tiger and recommended Salman Khan for the role. SRK even said that he left the film due to dates and never regretted it.

Now, another floating rumor suggests that not only Shah Rukh Khan, but even Hrithik Roshan was strongly considered to play Tiger. HR was the blue-eyed boy for the production house who headlined their successful franchise, Dhoom 2. So, when YRF was gearing up for another action film, the Krrish actor was the obvious choice. But he might have been prepping for Krrish 3, which was released in 2013. However, Hrithik being a part of the film was a buzz that eventually died.

But looks like Aditya Chopra’s team in order to bring these superstars to a spy film, manifested so hard that their wish has finally come true even bigger and better with all these three stars coming together for a spy-universe film!

Didn’t that get you excited? There is Shah Rukh Khan, who missed playing Tiger, finally playing Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan playing Kabir, joining Tiger’s world, which is the origin of the Spy Universe! Well, kudos to YRF’s power of manifestation as it gears up to bring the three superstars into one frame, about to create a magic that will be historical in terms of cinematic abilities and box office success. Let us hear them roar!

Must Read: “Salman Khan Always Relies On His Persona, Shah Rukh Khan Is The Shah Of Cinema & Aamir Khan Gets Obsessed, Only Thinks About His Work,” Says Kareena Kapoor Khan Revealing The Difference Among The 3 Khans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News