Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying his 2023 thanks to his back-to-back hits including Pathan and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan’s latest avatars have left fans impressed and now they are eagerly waiting for the release of Dunki. Amid SRK’s Jawan success an old interview of the star talking about his career and crediting his success to Yash Chopra has gone viral. For the uninitiated, today, September 27 is Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary.

In a previous media interaction in 2017, SRK had said that though he is known as the ‘king of Romance’, he is not good with it. He had said, “I did not want to be a lover boy as I am not good with romance. I felt I was not good looking enough. I don’t think I was good enough to play a lover boy. But Yashji kept telling me if I don’t play a lover boy on-screen nothing will happen to my career, my career will not move ahead.”

He then credited his success to Yash Chopra with who Shah Rukh Khan has worked in many films, “Yash Chopra has single-handedly created my career. I am what I am because of what Yash Chopra made me do. I thank him for that.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra worked together in many films including Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Darr.

In Netflix’s series The Romantics, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about his relationship with Yash Chopra and his thoughts when he first met the director. He said, “I had my own different impression of what Mr Yash Chopra would look like. I’d assumed he would be this really tall, long hair, semi-hippie kind of guy, very cool, you know and knew love. So, I was a little taken aback. It was just this simple man, so straightforward, and so unlike what I had imagined him.”

Shah Rukh Khan is currently prepping for the release of Dunki which is all set to premiere on December 22.

