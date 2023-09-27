Out of nowhere, a rumour has sent shockwaves across the industry, and it’s regarding a high-voltage clash between Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar. Yes, you read that right! Although an official announcement hasn’t come, the battle is said to be confirmed this Christmas. Amid this, there’s a hot debate going on about who’ll suffer the most at the box office – Shah Rukh or Prabhas? So, let’s revisit the track record of the actor, who is well-known for winning most of his clashes!

Out of the top Indian superstars, Shah Rukh has faced the most clashes at the box office, especially ever since coveted clubs like 100 crores, 200 crores and more were invented. Ever since the fad of box office clubs started, the superstar has faced three major battles, and on the worldwide front, all three have been dominated by him.

Fan wars have already started over Dunki vs Salaar’s rumoured clash, and a similar situation was also seen when Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn were at loggerheads with their Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son Of Sardaar, respectively. It was a Diwali period in 2012, and SRK managed to score an edge over Ajay’s film in India and overseas. Globally, JTHJ earned 241 crores gross, while Ajay’s comedy entertainer made around 150 crores gross.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays in 2015, Dilwale locked horns with Bajirao Mastani. It is to be mentioned that the Dunki actor did lose a battle at the Indian box office. However, globally, Dilwale scored an edge, with its 394 crores gross, over Bajirao Mastani’s 367 crores gross.

The last high-voltage box office drama on the list is between Raees and Kaabil. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are close friends, so watching them lock horns was a shocker. Eventually, Raees won the clash by grossing 287.71 crores, while Kaabil made 209.50 crores gross.

Shah Rukh Khan is unshakeable when it comes to box office clashes, so it’ll be interesting to see the end result of Dunki vs Salaar if the clash happens.

