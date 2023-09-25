Greta Gerwig’s latest release, Barbie, has been ruling the theatres for ten weekends now and has no intention of slowing down. The movie, which stars Margot Robbie in the lead role of Stereotypical Barbie, has blown away minds with its unique screenplay and amazing picturisation. Despite being in the theatres for months now, the movie is still reaching new heights. As per the latest reports, it has crossed the $1.42 billion mark at its worldwide box office.

Apart from Robbie, the movie also has an ensemble cast, including Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and more. The movie had a box office battle with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Soon after its release on July 21, the movie based on the doll by Mattel saw a large mass of people flooding the theatres to watch the magic of Barbie. Despite allowing the audience of the age of 13 and above, the movie has broken many records, including the highest grosser and the first film to cross $1 billion mark by a female director. As the movie completed its tenth weekend in theatres, it is still earning a whopping amount.

As per a recent report by Collider, Barbie brought in an estimated $3.4 million across 73 international territories. With the addition, the total global box office collection of the movie has now reached $1.427 billion through the weekend. The numbers are expected to go even higher with the movie’s release on IMAX screens with additional footage and behind-the-scenes, including the making of I’m Just Ken starring Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu.

Barbie is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and many have already purchased it to watch at home, yet people are going to theatres to catch the movie on the big screen.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

